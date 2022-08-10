I wonder how many drivers need to go back to driver’s education courses or get a ticket before they observe the Pennsylvania “move over” law.
I had a real eyeopener on July 29 for about three hours from around 6:30 p.m. on Route 219 North just beyond the Route 56 interchange.
I stopped behind a vehicle with the hood raised, hazard lights on with a woman who resembled a work colleague.
Turned out to be a stranger, but given the location of her disabled vehicle, I parked my car behind hers, closer to the interchange and engaged my hazard lights, and stayed with her until the tow truck arrived some two-plus hours later.
Both vehicles were on the shoulder as close to the guardrail as possible.
I wish I had noted license plates or even counted the number of vehicles that blew by us using the connecting lane from the Route 56 interchange to The Galleria exit.
My best observation was that the largest vehicles including almost all of the 18-wheelers, moved over a lane when possible or slowed down considerably if they couldn’t move over. Kudos and many thanks to those truckers.
The overwhelming number of offenders were SUVs and vans that did not move over or slow down. The next-worst offenders were pickup trucks, although to be fair, some did slow down and/or move over. The compacts and subcompacts also ranked in the rarely-moved-over-or-slowed-down category.
I guess the state law directing drivers to move over one lane or slow down to no more than 20 mph when passing a disabled or emergency response vehicle doesn’t apply if you’re headed to The Galleria.
The state police could have made a budget windfall with those drivers.
P.L. Hofscher
Johnstown
