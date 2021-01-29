On Jan. 6, Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson objected to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes based on concerns over process and unequal application of the commonwealth’s voting laws during the 2020 election.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 includes the opportunity for a member of Congress to object when he believes the certification was unlawfully or “not regularly given.” This is not some arcane process.
Following outcomes of the 2004 and 2016 elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to objections of electoral votes from members of her caucus as democracy at work and being fundamental to our democracy.
The double standard being applied to Thompson by some is opportunistic, partisan and at best a knee-jerk response to the abhorrent violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day. There is no equivalence between the violent acts perpetrated by those who stormed the Capitol and the lawmakers who constitutionally voiced concerns over the way elections were carried out in Pennsylvania.
Matthew J. Brennan
Chief of Staff Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.