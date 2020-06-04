I’m writing to acknowledge individuals and families outdoors enjoying Hinckston Dam, the Veterans Memorial and the Honan Avenue hiking and biking trail.
Our group, Laurel Highlands Historical Village, has completed our yearly spruce-up at the Honan Avenue trail entrance in Johnstown and the Veterans Memorial at Hinckston Dam. You can sit on the benches at the Veterans Memorial and relax and enjoy the outdoors.
Please remember to follow the rules.
Individuals are not permitted in the grass beyond the memorial leading up to the dam as Cambria Somerset Authority owns and maintains the property. Signs designate what areas are to be avoided.
The Honan Avenue trail is for biking and hiking. Motorized vehicles are permitted at a speed of 15 mph for the safety of those hiking and biking the trails. Hinckston Dam has a boat launch for nonmotorized boats, kayaks and canoes. Enjoy fishing. No swimming is permitted. There is a pavilion and two grills on the other side.
Additional trails are marked and we plan to update the designated trail signs for your convenience in the near future.
It’s great to see people spending time outdoors. This area is truly a hidden treasure for all.
Thank you for following the rules while visiting the area. Enjoy the great outdoors in Cambria County.
Patti Defibaugh
Secretary/treasurer of Laurel Highlands Historical Village
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.