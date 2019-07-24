I see where Sen. Bob Casey is raising the alarm about a constitutional challenge to Obamacare that may succeed. He says the effort is something “only a right-wing extremist could love.”
Fact is, Obamacare was unconstitutional from the start. There is no power in the Constitution for the federal government to force people to buy medical insurance.
And we were told over and over that the individual mandate was inseparable from the rest of the bill.
Only Chief Justice Roberts’ unprincipled rhetorical trick saved the law from being struck down years ago. Roberts “interpreted” the penalty for not purchasing insurance as a “tax,” even though the Obama administration itself claimed otherwise.
In 2017, the “tax” was eliminated, thereby eliminating the thin reed on which Obamacare’s constitutionality rested. A number of U.S. states therefore sued to have the law struck down, as it should have been in the first place.
But Casey doesn’t seem to care about the Constitution. He viciously attacks a perfectly legitimate legal challenge to a patently unconstitutional law. That’s just what you’d expect from a big government-loving, left-wing extremist.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
