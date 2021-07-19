According to King James 5:21: “Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears and hear not.” There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know.
This quote best captures the predicament we face in America today. A loud and dangerous minority no longer believes in the American Dream. They no longer believe that all men are created equal, that government derives its power from the consent of the people, one man-one vote, or 81,268,924 > 74,216,154. These “blind” people who delude themselves have abandoned democracy and desire a “great leader,” a dictator or a king. They complain they are being canceled as they try to cancel 81,268,924 American voters. For what?
The messiah they kneel before has been a colossal failure and fraud. He lost the popular vote in both elections, never once reached 50% approval. He is the only president to be impeached twice.
The only president to suffer a net loss of jobs (4 million). His wanton lies and incompetence are responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead Americans.
That man, should be erased from history. The one and only president to incite a violent insurrection against our government.
Be assured the majority of Americans and the world are not blind or deluded. We all witnessed the events of Jan. 6.
Treason by any other name is still treason.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
