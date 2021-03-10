It’s been said that nurses are the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet our heroes are physically and emotionally tired and broken from the events of the past year.
Hospitals across the state struggle to keep nurses. Patient safety is at risk. As a family nurse practitioner, I want to share my support – and encourage yours – for those nurses on the front lines.
On Feb. 23, the Patient Safety Act (SB 240 and HB 106) was introduced in the House of Representatives. This legislation ensures patient safety and nurse retention in our hospitals by limiting the number of patients a nurse can be assigned depending on the severity of the illness and level of care required.
Understaffing was an issue prior to the pandemic and COVID-19 has just magnified the situation. Unsafe staffing levels increase risk for patient deaths; occupational injuries to nurses; and emergency department wait times. Additionally, understaffing contributes to nurse burnout. When nurses leave the hospitals, money is spent to hire, train and support new nurses.
Research demonstrates that lower nurse-to-patient ratios save lives and reduce medical errors. Nurses and patients deserve better.
Join the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association (PSNA), SEIU, PASNAP and Nurses of PA to make our voices heard and urge your state representatives to co-sponsor the Patient Safety Act (HB 106, SB 240).
Jill Buterbaugh
Nurse Practitioner at the Bedford-Hyndman-Richland Health Centers
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Frostburg State University and treasurer of PSNA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.