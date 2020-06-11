On June 5, the counties in the yellow zone moved into the green. But life will not resume where it left off when we were frozen in time.
Unfortunately, many chairs around dinner tables are empty because of the toll COVID-19 took on Pennsylvanians.
There is no way to assess if all the restrictions have really accomplished anything. Whereas in the past we greeted on another with hugs, today we greet one another with a muffled “Hi” through a mask as we wave our hands.
Several years ago, I attended a session in which a speaker told of the benefits of hugging and suggested that everyone needs three hugs a day. It releases endorphins that enhance our immune system.
As for refraining from singing, I recently saw a video of a minister telling the benefits of singing: it opens the lungs wider, changes one’s emotions in sync with the music and lifts the spirit.
In Scripture, we read that David the shepherd boy (before he became king) was hired by King Saul to play his harp when Saul was depressed. Scripture exhorts us to sing praises to God.
Singing also helps the throat and vocal cords.
And it unites a group as they sing in unison. I believe the speaker also added singing releases endorphins.
Rather than live in fear, let’s step out in love to one another and hug and sing.
Even if you feel you must wear a mask.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
