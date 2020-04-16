While we look for a COVID-19 cure, Christ is looking for someone, too. Who will look to him as the source of exactly what to do?
Luke 18:8: “... when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” There are many things in life that are serious, but nothing is too hard for God. Jesus raised the dead, healed lepers, gave sight to the blind, cast out demons and healed a paralytic. The woman who touched his garment revealed the key to complete healing.
Jesus said in Mark 5:34: “Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace, and be healed of your affliction.” Faith is the answer. Faith, not in the remedy itself,b but in the redeemer. Faith in his character, his love, his power, his mercy, his compassion, his wisdom and his willingness to heal.
God can work though people, through pills, through mud and spit and water if he chooses to, but the focus must always be on him. Have you more faith in a spoonful of medicine than in our Savior, who has the power to give life and take it away?
These seasons of suffering and sickness are also opportunities to put our faith into practice.
The Bible is a living word that is meant to be applied to every circumstance we face in life. It’s the balm to heal a sin-sick soul and a world plagued by disease and death.
Yes, a virus is serious, but the solution is simple. Rx: Faith.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.