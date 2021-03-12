John Finnerty’s article on Feb. 22, “Voting access rollbacks sought,” was unprofessional.
Finnerty states Pennsylvania Republicans are attacking voting access and implementing restrictive policy proposals.
Instead of attacking, he could have used strengthening, repairing, or to be completely neutral, modifying.
By saying Republican lawmakers are being restrictive, he implies they are trying to prevent citizens from voting. Nothing could be further from the truth.
There is nothing wrong with mail-in or absentee ballots as long as they follow the same requirements as in-person voting.
I used absentee ballots the entire time I was in active military duty for 24 years.
The problem is unsolicited ballots and the option for lifetime ballots being sent.
The potential for fraud is too great unless citizens chose either option for each election.
Let me put it this way: If all people are completely trustworthy, why do you have anti-virus on your computer and safeguard your personal information such as your Social Security number?
I would hope that Pennsylvania legislators pass a law that require each office that issues death certificates to inform
the County Election Board of each passing.
Then give the board no more than 30 days to purge the election rolls. The goal in Pennsylvania should be to ensure a fair, accurate vote count in each election and minimize the potential for fraud.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
