During these days of COVID-19 as we all, to the best of our ability, try to keep social distancing and wearing masks when we go out, sometimes it all tends to lower one’s spirit.
However, our spirits were given a great lift the other day when this note appeared at our home in Richland Township, and at several other homes in the neighborhood.
Dear Neighbor,
I was bored in the house and thought that I could perhaps brighten somebody’s day. That’s why I’m writing this letter. I hope you have a great day even during quarantine. Thanks for being a great neighbor.
Sincerely, your neighbor, Meghan
So, we thank Meghan, whoever she is (we do not know her), for her kindness in these times of concern. Her thoughtfulness certainly gave us a lift.
William R. Brice
Richland Township
