Just wondering why President Donald Trump is always flaunting the fact that he doesn’t wear a face mask. Has anybody wondered if maybe he already had the COVID-19 virus? He was in China making nice for his own interests, not the American people, at the beginning of the outbreak.
He encourages the people not to follow the rules set by the health department. I wonder why anybody has never thought to ask him this question. He would probably never answer truthfully.
How can he call somebody else out for not wearing a mask when he doesn’t?
I have never seen anyone turn their back on the press like he did.
Evelyn M. Budash
Johnstown
