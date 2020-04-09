I shudder to think of where we would be without the leadership of President Donald Trump. He put together a team of medical experts in the face of the pandemic crisis and gave them the authority to put a plan together to address all aspects of the plan.
Contrary to the World Health Organization that claimed in mid-January that there was no human-to-human transmission of the virus, and suggested weeks later that a ban of Chinese flights would have little value in combating the spread of the virus. The fact is this is exactly how the virus was spread.
Trump in January banned all flights from China. The liberals opposed the ban, claiming it was racist. In addition, he banned all flights from Europe and other countries and closed the southern border.
Closing the border to illegal immigrants was something he has been working on for the past three years in spite of opposition from the Democrats.
Anyone with half a brain would understand that all of the above measures were necessary. The plan to address the economy was put together and was delayed when Nancy Pelosi introduced earmarks unrelated to the plan.
Even in the face of a crisis, the Democrats play partisan politics.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
