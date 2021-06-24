In 2016, Donald Trump was elected president in a legitimate election.
Like many Americans, I was not happy about that. Like many Americans, I firmly believe that there were irregularities in Trump’s campaign. Like many Americans, I was not happy with many of Trumps policies. Like many Americans, I did not like calling Trump my president.
But, like nearly all Americans, including the #notmypresident group, I accepted the fact that, for better or for worse, Donald Trump was the president of the United States of America.
In 2020, Joe Biden was elected president in a legitimate election. Trump, revealing his true corrupt self, has refused to admit that this is so. Following his lead, a significant number of Americans still expect the election to be overturned.
A disturbing number of Americans are actively working to overturn the election.
A frightening number of Americans are working very hard to change election laws to prevent the voters that elected Biden from voting again.
Dennis Simmers cannot see the difference between being very unhappy with the outcome of an election and actively trying to overturn it. He cannot see the difference between working within our democracy to oppose a sitting president’s policies and trying to weaken our democracy to get his way.
He is right about one thing though in his letter to the editor published June 11. When he says “far be it from (him) to ruin (Jim Scofield’s) good story with the facts” he is correct. It is far indeed. But he continues to attempt to ruin it with myths.
Phil Sutton
Ebensburg
