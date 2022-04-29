On April 20, three people stood up for what 90% of people stand for.
• Barry Lampel’s letter showed what Vladimir Putin is doing and will continue to do with no one stopping him.
• Ron Marol’s letter showed us what Disney World is trying to do with this liberal way on teaching sex education to children from kindergarten to third grade. Disney should step out of politics.
• Paulette Cononie Torchia wrote for us to find courage to stand up against gender politics, which is being published upon us, why? This administration does not care.
On oil and gas, this country could produce enough products to cover all of Europe and then some, keeping Europe from buying these products from Russia, but Europe is not going to freeze its people, so it’s buying from Russia, keeping Putin in millions everyday. Why? They just don’t care.
The border is wide open to thousands, bringing in all kinds of people. Why? They just don’t care.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
