After reading the article about Brianna Gillian and Turner syndrome, I’m pleased that I’m not alone.
I have seen that the ratio for having Turner syndrome is 1 out of every 200 girls. Surely, after seeing that, there has to be another girl in Johnstown or the area besides me who has Turner syndrome.
I share the same frustrations with infertility issues if I should ever get married. I’ve been driving since the mid-’80s and passed my test the first time. I went to beauty school and held a license until it started to cost too much to keep up, and the only beautician work was to fill in for holidays and vacations and for personal friends and family.
I worked at two McDonald’s, and after my mother died, I didn’t return. I’m currently a volunteer hospice worker at Interim Hospice.
With school issues, I was never the greatest mathematician around, but made up for it music- and acting-wise. I could sing and I have been in some local plays – Penn Wood Players and Band of Brothers at Stackhouse Park – and sang in the Visitation Church choir for years.
Andrea Nosko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.