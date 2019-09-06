Pet peeves, we all have them. Mine is people driving their vehicles without their headlights on. In Pennsylvania, the law states that when your wipers are on, your headlights must be on.
But nobody listens or remembers the rules from when they studied the manual to take their driver’s exam. I’ve encountered serious bad weather: rain, fog, snow and blowing snow that totally has a white-out effect, thus you can’t see the car in front of you, since of course, they don’t have their headlights on. Running lights automatically come on for most new cars when you start them up, but the taillights are not on, only the front parking lights.
I’ve written to state representatives, Gov. Tom Wolf and even President Donald Trump with no satisfaction.
Detroit’s Big 3 were also on my list, but no replies from them either. Be careful my friends, and please turn your headlights on. Be safe.
Terry Shuler
Nanty Glo
