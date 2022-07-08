I’ve been wondering about some things over the years.
• I would like to know how an alien spaceship can make it billions of miles through who knows what obstacles and when they get to earth they have FAA marker light? Then after all the obstacles, they crash or they disappear.
• Why do people think it’s a good idea to tax natural gas extractions and not think that we will be the one’s paying? It’s our gas.
• Why can’t wheels on electric cars recharge batteries while traveling?
• Why were we given billions of money for schools in the past years and now we are getting tax increases?
• Who thought it was a good idea to allow a for-profit company to run our sewer and water systems. It’s our water.
• Why are people so fixated on
Donald Trump, when in my opinion, the world is falling apart with Joe Biden in charge?
• Why do we no longer have a border?
I think the answers are all the same. We are being lied to on a massive scale on the end game.
If we the people don’t wake up instead of being “woke up,” the reality of a new world won’t be very bright. Even if we all get solar panels and drive electric cars.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
