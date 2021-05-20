Bernie Bolha (May 15, “Major obstacles facing Republican Party”) should take a closer look at his Republican Party, now home to Q-Anon conspiracy theorists, the Big Lie, Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz, among others, who hardly embrace “morality, integrity and principles.”
It was ReTrumplicans, egged on by the former guy, who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6, rioting and looting the halls of Congress, seeking to overturn the election results of the Biden presidency, some calling for the assassination of the House speaker and hanging of the vice president.
Five months past the traitors’ insurrection, the former guy, now a Florida blogger, perpetuates his fraudulent-election Big Lie, playing out now in an absurd Arizona recount in search of bamboo-laden ballots from Asia.
The lunacy reigned also in Michigan when the former guy touted “a major Michigan Election Fraud case ... a bombshell pleading, claiming votes were intentionally switched” from Trump to Biden, adding, “The number of votes is massive and determinative.”
A judge recently dismissed the case.
Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes.
Meanwhile, Bolha’s party boots Liz Cheney out of leadership in favor of Elise Stefanick, whose voting record is less conservative than Cheney’s. Hardly a rino, Cheney’s sin is refusing to embrace the GOP’s Big Lie.
The current configuration of the GOP does not embrace “morality” and “integrity,” let alone conservative “principles.”
The former guy brings no “true conservatism to the Republican Party” because a liar is not a person of “morality, integrity and principles.”
That’s the truth, not Bolha’s “liberal socialist-trending media” saying so.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts,
formerly of Johnstown
