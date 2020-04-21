In the April 4 edition of The Tribune-Democrat, we read several articles of major interest. Among them we find advice to “don’t jump the ship” regarding the stock market slide. The latest job report stated a loss of 701,000 jobs. The unemployment rate surged in March from a 50-year low to the sharpest one-month jump since 1975.
Yet, in spite of all the gloom and doom, the article by Sam Ross Jr. brought our attention to a new moniker – covidiots. Among them were the college spring breakers ignoring the warnings by spreading the virus when they returned.
I was appalled to see that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injected a $25 million handout to the Kennedy Center as part of the emergency spending legislation.
Of course it would be political suicide to not pass this necessary bill that provides financial relief to those in need.
The $25 million could have helped those who are unemployed or to save a business. It’s ironic since the Kennedy Center reportedly has assets of more than $500 million and an endowment of nearly $100 million. The Kennedy Center president, Deborah Rutter, has a salary of $1.2 million. This $25 million handout could have provided a $162 gift for every man, woman and child in Cambria County.
Based on a 2019 report, a family of six could have received $972.
Thank you, Sam Ross Jr., for bringing this important matter to our attention.
It’s time to stop this greed.
Harvey Hahl
Davidsville
