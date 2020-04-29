Does our governor understand that he is crushing our economy and hence our livelihoods? If he did, not all these businesses would be shut down. He will not explain why one type is open and another is closed. The whole state is suffering, yet only some of the eastern state is having great trouble.
Why are flower shops and candy stores open and yet car dealers are closed, for example. I don’t think that buying a potted plant or box of chocolates is essential.
However, buying a car could be if yours is in need of replacing.
The last time I bought a car, you would be hard pressed to find more than a couple of customers there at one time.
What about parks? It is suggested that it is more dangerous to be locked down in your house than being outside in the fresh air.
People are telling us that the virus cannot survive in the sun, heat and humidity but we are to shelter in place.
I think Gov. Tom Wolf needs to quickly re-evaluate his opinion for the good of the whole state and not selected businesses and areas.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, of Texas, who is 70, stated it the best. No one wants to die. I don’t want to die. I am willing to take some risk so that my state will be around for my children and grandchildren.
Kurt Kushner
Johnstown
