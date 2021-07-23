When I was a little boy, I believed in democracy. Everybody talked about their problems, tried to persuade one another, and then voted.
Everybody who was a grown-up could vote, the more the better.
Now, many Americans believe a minority of right-thinking people should decide for everyone. They should run elections, make voting difficult for wrong-thinking voters, and maybe not count their votes at all. They are American in name only.
If you have a small boy’s or girl’s love of Democracy and if you respect honest voting and an impartial ballot box, you should be very afraid.
Donald Trump and his dogged followers are conspiring to steal your democracy from you. Trump’s insurrection didn’t work, but he’s still pushing his big lie that he won when he so clearly lost.
My childhood belief in one grown-up, one vote may have been naive, but at least it wasn’t insane or tyrannical.
Trump Trump Trump. Sounds like the marching feet of fascism.
Charles Clifton
Johnstown
