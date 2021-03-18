In response to the Readers’ Forum letter on Feb. 17 by Joseph Torchia Sr., “Priests need to speak more on canon law,” no one in our country, including Catholics, should be subject to canon law.
Sixty-nine percent of Americans, including Catholics, believe that abortion should be legal. The U.S. Constitution provides for freedom of religion and does not follow canon law.
To place Catholics in this situation smacks of religious fascism. Torchia also states that Joe Biden’s executive order discriminates against women. This order instead refers to the military’s policy banning discrimination based on gender identify or sexual orientation.
In August Gatto’s Feb. 22 letter (“Wind, solar power in Pa. would be disastrous”) he blames solar energy and windmills for Texas’ electric problems/inefficiencies on the nonreliance on fossil fuels.
In northern states, windmills and refineries are weatherized. In Texas, the problem stems from the lack of equipment weatherization by the Texas natural gas and oil producers, ERCOT, the Texas Public Utilities Commission, the Texas Railroad Commission (who oversees oil and gas production) and the Texas legislature, who decided years ago to leave the east-west electric grid for the sole purpose of avoiding regulations.
Timothy Mardis
Windber
