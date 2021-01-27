In this COVID-19 crisis, no one should be alone in a hospital without a selected family member being there to hold their hand, etc.
No one should be forced not to be with a loved one – husband, wife, son, daughter.
In this modern age, a selected family member can suit up and be with their loved one instead of calling into the hospital inquiring about their condition.
Hospitals need to have more empathy for families going through this crisis, allowing one member to be with their loved one.
In the end, no one wishes to die alone without a loved one near to hold their hand. In my point of view, it is one’s right as a human being, not the hospital’s right to forbid a person from being with their loved one.
God bless everyone going through these restrictions – hospitals controlling one’s life, denying, refusing a loved one to be with their husband, wife, mother, father, etc. Love rules.
Bernard Mroczka
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The following is a response by Kyle D. Adams.
Exceptions to policy made at hospital
At Conemaugh Health System, our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, providers, employees and community.
We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community and follow state and federal guidance as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients.
Memorial is taking all the necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19, including maintaining a strict zero-visitation policy. We understand that this can be difficult for those who have loved ones in the hospital, and we do make some exceptions to this policy including end-of-life situations; pediatrics, NICU (parent or guardian), labor and delivery (significant other); and caregivers for patients who need assistance.
More information on Memorial’s current visitor guidelines can be found here: https://www.conemaugh.org/patients-and-visitors/patients-and-visitors/visiting-hours-and-guidelines.
Kyle D. Adams
Marketing Communications Coordinator AT Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
