Kind of pathetic that certain stores in the area say that masks are required because of their store policy.
Store policies shouldn’t override state and federal laws.
I bet they can’t show or name one state or federal law that literally mandates mask wearing. And yes, I’m calling them out on the state and federal laws,
as required by the state and U.S. Constitutions. If they fail to show any credible law stating the fact, then they have nothing.
No one is above the state and federal law, which includes Gov. Tom Wolf.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.