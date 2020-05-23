You’ve heard the saying, “People are like sheep.” This is normally quoted in a negative way pertaining to people concerning a negative circumstance. A biblical quotation from Jesus is, “My sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow me.” (John 10:27)
When following Jesus, you’re following someone who is perfect and has your best interests at heart, even the salvation of your soul.
When following human beings, particularly politicians, you’re not necessarily following someone who has God and country at the highest priority in their thinking.
With the current virus crisis across America, it’s been deemed to shut down this great land of ours. Even though I disagree with the shutdown, private enterprises and individuals can be sheep and follow the orders (not official legislative laws) of big brother governor.
The bigger problem is when politicians across this God-established nation of ours want to close doors on churches. This is spiritual heresy. If people feel uncomfortable about attending church at this time, they don’t have to go, but nobody has a right to close church doors.
God bless the pastors who had the spiritual backbone to keep their local churches open during this testing period from God. Shame on all the preachers across America who preach, “We ought to obey God rather than men” or the “just shall live by faith,” and then allow this evil government of ours to close church doors.
Is it any wonder we have almost insurmountable problems in America?
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
