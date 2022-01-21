On Jan 10, a Readers’ Forum letter by Charlene Stanton, “Johnstown isn’t for refugees,” featured a common opinion on Afghan refugees. This glass-half-empty and poorly reasoned view focuses on what Johnstown lacks.
First, it asks: “Why is a nonprofit organization involved in relocation discussions?” The answer is that, unlike China, no American government dictates where people can and cannot live. We don’t need government permission to relocate – we are free to live where we choose. That includes immigrants who are protected by the federal Fair Housing Act from discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of dwellings.
Elected officials have zero power over where anyone is allowed to live because everyone is allowed to live anywhere.
Nonprofits help people realize their options.
Second, we wouldn’t be inundated. International immigrants tend to settle near family already in their destination countries (such as Chinatowns) to ease the adjustment to a foreign place and people. So we would not be a first choice for Afghans.
Third, the letter assumes Afghan immigrants would take our scarce resources, but all social services are federal or state; Johnstown offers none. The idea that Afghan immigrants would somehow worsen blight, slums, rats, flood channel wall deterioration, hunger or sewer line costs is ridiculous.
Well-educated, law-abiding, bilingual Afghans gave our military information, expertise and resources that sometimes saved American lives while putting at risk their own (and their families) well-being.
In return, their country is destroyed; more than 46,000 civilians died, many from U.S. air strikes.
Andrea Ryan
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.