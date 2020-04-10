Fracking is responsible for a slew of environmental problems in Pennsylvania.
These facilities emit massive amounts of pollution that adds fuel to the climate crisis and contaminates local drinking water sources, and they are the driving force behind many of our single-use plastic pollution problems. That’s why it was so disappointing that the state Legislature, including local state Rep. Frank Burns, voted overwhelmingly to give a massive tax break to the fracking and petrochemical industry – House Bill 1100.
Pennsylvania’s ongoing reliance on fossil fuels and practices such as fracking wipe out any strides taken in recent years to reduce the types of emissions that are driving the climate crisis. Voters expect our elected officials to work to tackle climate change and pollution from plastics, not give huge handouts to polluters.
For too long, we’ve propped up industries that harm our health and our environment. It’s time we put Pennsylvanians first.
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed HB1100, and I hope that Burns will choose to side with the governor and vote with his constituents’ health and the environment in mind and support this veto.
Kelly Flanigan
Global Warming Solutions Associate for PennEnvironment
Editor’s note: The following is a response from state Rep. Frank Burns.
Bill would lead to job creation
Few residents of Cambria County would oppose a company willing to invest $450 million to build a manufacturing plant guaranteed to employ at least 800 people, in a field that’s growing and takes advantage of our state’s abundance of natural gas.
I know how important good-paying jobs are to economically struggling regions such as ours. I believe there is a way to responsibly address environmental concerns without chasing jobs away, which is why I joined the overwhelming majority of my House and Senate colleagues – Republican and Democrat – in supporting House Bill 1100.
The collective thinking of the Legislature was that offering companies a carrot-and-stick tax break to make fuller use of our energy sector – with guaranteed capital investment and job-creation provisions – was a fair trade.
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed the job-creating bill – but before the ink was dry on his signature, I went on record as saying I’ll vote to override. Now, out of the woodwork predictably crawls Philadelphia-based PennEnvironment, whose Global Warming Solutions associate calls the Legislature’s collective will “disappointing” and hopes that I “will choose to side with the governor” on this issue.
Let me be clear, I will not side with Wolf on this, nor will I acquiesce to the wishes of PennEnvironment, which has a scorched-earth policy toward all fossil fuels and thus anyone employed by those industries. I will, however, continue to side with the people of Cambria County, who expect their elected leaders to do everything possible to create job opportunities for them to prosper.
Rep. Frank Burns
East Taylor Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.