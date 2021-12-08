It must be a long climb to the top of your horse, Richard Holsinger, (Nov. 26, “Decision hurt athletes’ education”).
To infer that those who attend(ed) public schools received an inferior education – and that the parents of Catholic school children are of “high(er) quality” is one of the most obtuse things I’ve read.
In researching (we learn to do that in public schools), I found that the Catholic schools in our area consistently rank in the bottom half of all private high schools in quality of education across Pennsylvania. Perhaps if they spent more time focusing on educating pupils and less time on athletics, your statements might carry weight.
Concerning you being of “higher quality” – well, I’ll let you work that out with the big guy up above. Pretty sure there’s something written in your book somewhere: “For God does not show favoritism.”
Shane Lint
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.