For decades now, students of all ages have been brainwashed by the liberal teaching elite of the educational system, especially after the removal of Bible reading, the Lord’s Prayer and the Ten Commandments.
Fortunately, not everyone has succumbed to this philosophy, but enough have been influenced to become a major factor in the anti-God, anti-life Democratic Party and their associated liberal policies and ideas.
Through these left-leaning educators, this liberal philosophy has infiltrated much of the media. Thus, the many honorable things President Donald Trump has been fighting for have been opposed not only by the Democrats, but also their adjoining body part, the left-wing media.
Don’t think for a moment that the media don’t have an effect on the president and his mostly conservative policies. A constant barrage of deceptive news can easily alter or persuade the thinking of a weak-minded and not well-informed citizenry.
Television networks, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and major newspapers and many big-city papers all across our nation, are all part of that adjoining body part of the left-wing media mentioned above.
This is the evil alliance that Trump is facing to try and retain his position for another presidential term. Do we want to keep our constitutional Republic or do we want to imprison ourselves to a socialistic government?
You’d think it’s an easy choice,
but there’s a lot of anti-America out there.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
