Of the money already set aside for infrastructure, only 4.5% has been spent by most states, and 6% by the rest.
I have many questions about how it has been spent.
The $7.8 million Geistown roundabout is one such project. It is one-third of the size of the one in Ligonier. A tractor-trailer has trouble negotiating it without running over the curbs.
Right now, only three roads are connected to the circle. I come down Route 56 toward Johnstown and couldn’t get into the circle because it was backed up from the light on Bedford Street, back through the circle. What will happen when Route 56 – coming up from Johnstown – also connects?
In 72 years – and hundreds of trips through the Cloverleaf – I never saw even one accident nor have any of my friends.
Last year, Eisenhower Boulevard was repaved from Krings Street to Scalp Avenue. All of the guardrails were replaced.
Why?
Scalp Avenue from Route 219 to Scalp Level was repaved. The storm drains on both sides were replaced. Why? The new ones are exactly like the old ones.
Moonlight Park Road from Thomas Mills to Woodstown Highway had new drainage pipes replaced under the road. All of the guardrails were replaced. The guardrails were fine before.
Here is the kicker – they repaved the road with blacktop – beautiful. Three weeks later, they tarred and chipped that brand new road.
The Cresson Cloverleaf on U.S. Route 22 is another example.
No accountability. That is our government.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
