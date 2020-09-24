I am not a racist. I have a proven history starting in 1963 when I left my family church over a new minister’s racial sermon.
My problem is not the protest but the disrespect that these high-paid NFL players have for our flag and national anthem.
Too many good people died for our freedom that flag stands for. To call yourself an American and be so disrespectful is disgusting.
What can we as NFL fans do to show our displeasure? Follow the money.
These high-paid children don’t understand they rely on our money. I suggest we can reduce the amount of money that supports the NFL.
First, don’t watch the games on TV, which will reduce the amount of money TV can charge for ads.
Second, don’t buy any NFL gear, and don’t go to the games. The NFL gets money from NFL gear and ticket sales.
Third, and I feel most important, we should boycott companies that buy advertising on NFL games. It would also help by writing to those big companies that your money will be spent on their competition.
The owners, and the players’ salaries, depend on our money, and if this money is reduced, they will wake up and see our unhappiness.
If enough people follow my suggestions, you will see a change in how players react to America’s flag and our national anthem.
Larry Mummert
Johnstown
