Thanks to the news media for warnings protecting Americans that offer life-saving proactive safety information to the public.
• The reporting on the CDC regulations for COVID-19 with cautions, rules and penalties along with pandemic uncertainties.
• In the news story about winter storm killing more than 34 in U.S. described lives saved/deaths minimized through severe weather advisories, allowing the anticipation of flight cancellations, delays and people cautioned in rethinking holiday travel.
• COVID-19 surge in China ups more severe disease and death.
• On electrical substations vandalized and cutting power to 14,000 in Washington, with Homeland Security urging better security.
• China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia and blaming America for deterioration in relations between world’s two largest economies, sanctioning Russia and fueling a divide with Europe.
Offering safe passage appears to be emboldening criminals by having apparent open borders and making us appear blind to drug and sex trafficking.
Do these problems reflect allowable distractions or an inept Congress?
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
