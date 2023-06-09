As a faculty member of the undergraduate BSN program at Pitt-Johnstown, I would like to advocate for our new graduates.
After four hard years of work, the new tax credit proposed in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget is the perfect graduation gift.
They are already excited about starting their new careers, and with this proposed tax credit of up to $2,500 per year for up to three years, there’s even more for them to be excited about.
If the initiative is passed, it will put more money in their pockets to help establish themselves in this next chapter.
I also continue to practice at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and this tax credit, more importantly, may bring more nurses to the bedside, which is direly needed to support patient safety and optimal health outcomes.
Dawn M. Drahnak
BSN Program Coordinator,
Associate Professor, Pitt-Johnstown
