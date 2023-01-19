The fiasco that’s occurring in the House of Representatives is another example of the pathetic state of the Republican Party.
The once proud and upstanding group is being led by a bunch of power hungry, selfish people with no integrity, conscience or moral.
Their hunger for power and position has driven all but a few honorable folks from it’s ranks. It hasn’t had an original thought in years.
At this time, there is no saving the party of Lincoln. It needs to be cast aside and a new party born. A party led by people with integrity, honesty, humility, credibility and honor.
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
