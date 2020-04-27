I recently received my new garbage bill and there was a notice that we must start to put our garbage in the front of our house.
Whose ridiculous idea was this?
For more than 40-plus years, our garbage was always picked up in the alley.
We have more than 13 steps to get to the front of our house, plus there is a hill before you get down to the street.
Where do we keep our garbage cans?
If we have a piece of furniture that needs picked up, do we now sit it out in the front of our house? This isn’t the suburbs where we have a garage and a nice driveway to wheel our cans out to the curb.
If we leave for work before the garbage is taken, will our cans be sitting out in the front of our house all day? The truck will be coming down the alley for a rear resident, what the heck is the difference to keep our pick-up in the alley? My father is 84 – how is he supposed to get down steps to take garbage out, especially in the winter?
Other garbage companies never had an issue with this.
Nice curb appeal Johnstown. Way to fight the blight.
Susan Way
Johnstown
Editor’s note: According to Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, Pro Disposal prefers that trash be placed on front of houses, but it will pick it up in alleys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.