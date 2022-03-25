How long do we pander to Vladimir Putin? How long can the citizens of Ukraine endure this dictator’s efforts to expand his empire?
Why in the 21st century does the free world permit him to slaughter innocent people to satisfy his own ego of nation building?
These are hard questions to answer especially when Putin continues to prove he has no conscience. Sadly, the Ukrainian citizens don’t have a lot of time for the Democracies of the free world to decide.
Putin has to fail in Ukraine or he will continue his aggression into Eastern Europe. NATO and the European alliance might be at a time in history when they can’t kick the can down the road. Putin threatens nuclear retaliation against any country that helps Ukraine.
In the end, NATO may have to call his bluff. Unless he is overthrown by his own citizens, Putin will probably continue his ruthless Hitler-like extermination of innocent people.
If Putin’s forces attack the nuclear power plants in Ukraine, the entire world will be at risk. If that should happen, the United States and our allies will wish they had acted sooner.
To eliminate this madman, we can’t forget that democracy and freedom should never be taken for granted.
James Adams
Belsano
