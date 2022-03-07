I will say this again ... I supported the hundreds of legal and peaceful BLM protests. I did not support the violence, rioting and looting that has (unfortunately) been associated with a handful of those protests.
I also support the many honorable, hardworking police throughout our country.
Contrary to what you may hear, those things do not have to be mutually exclusive. Likewise, I also support the many truckers who do us all a tremendous daily service.
However, I will never support the unlawful and illegal behavior that occurred with the trucker convoys in Canada, New Zealand, U.K., Germany, and which now threatens to come to the U.S.
Those people were not patriots. They were not freedom fighters. They were criminals who literally held communities and commerce captive.
So if your plan is to coerce govern- ment or community action by participating in or supporting of unlawful means (be it by rioting or blocking roadways, bridges, businesses or homes) then I believe you are supporting terrorism and should be treated by law enforcement as such.
Kelly Keating
Nanty Glo
