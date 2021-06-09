Yard sales/garage sales, it’s that time of year. I advertised my garage sale in the paper and put up some signs so people would find me.

Customers came and went, with a number of people purchasing items. All was going great until “he” came. He bought a nice pocket knife from me, then asked if I had any Christmas items. I left to search my attic and returned with a few old Christmas ornaments. He seemed happy and bought the ornaments.

After he left, I noticed three expensive knives I had for sale were gone. He had stolen my knives worth $2,000.

Moral of my story, don’t ever leave your store unattended. 

It’s so sad that unscrupulous people live among us.

Terry Lee Shuler

Nanty Glo

