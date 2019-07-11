As we go through this unfortunate process of erasing, distorting or holding history to the standards of today, and associating a completely negative context to our country’s historical figures (currently Thomas Jefferson and George Washington) and historical symbols (Betsy Ross flag), the following poem comes to mind (author unknown):
When a land forgets its legends,
Sees but falsehoods in the past,
When a nation views its sires
In the light of fools and liars
‘Tis a sign of its decline,
And its glories cannot last.
Branches that but blight their roots
Yield no sap for lasting fruits.
John Cowan
Johnstown
