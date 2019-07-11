As we go through this unfortunate process of erasing, distorting or holding history to the standards of today, and associating a completely negative context to our country’s historical figures (currently Thomas Jefferson and George Washington) and historical symbols (Betsy Ross flag), the following poem comes to mind (author unknown):

When a land forgets its legends,

Sees but falsehoods in the past,

When a nation views its sires

In the light of fools and liars

‘Tis a sign of its decline,

And its glories cannot last.

Branches that but blight their roots

Yield no sap for lasting fruits.

John Cowan

Johnstown

Tags