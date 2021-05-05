Already the mud is thrown during the start of the local election. Why should we expect any less?
Every election is paid for by negative TV commercials, nasty letters in newspapers and fliers on porches. What are those still in office so afraid of? Personally, I’m sick of it.
Those of us who actually pay taxes, clean up our neighborhoods and care are treated like second-class citizens in Johnstown.
Those who have dilapidated buildings don’t pay any taxes – state and school, who are ruining our neighborhoods with blight are given a free pass and a hand shake by our town hall.
No liens by county or city put against them for tearing down or loss of property values, no accountability. When have we had enough?
We can’t complain to council as they don’t answer, can’t complain to the city as they barely answer, but keep paying to support them.
There is a local election coming.
Actions, response, respect and acknowledgment – isn’t that what we really deserve? Stand together for accountability in all city offices, no more free passes or silence.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
