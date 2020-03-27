Christ’s second advent will be the loudest and greatest event ever witnessed.
There will be no secret rapture. Jesus says in John 5:28-29 there will be two resurrection events. When Christ comes, he will resurrect his children who are sleeping in their graves. (Ecclesiastes 9:5-6 and Psalm 115:17)
They will be caught up in the air to meet Jesus along with his living children who are delivered from affliction and death. All will meet Jesus in the air and taken to heaven for 1,000 years.
The saved will receive their reward of new immortal bodies (1 Corinthians 15: 50-58) along with crowns and eternal life with Jesus forever.
Those who were not ready to receive Jesus will be destroyed as they ask for the mountains and rocks to fall on them. (Revelation 6:15-18) All the wicked will be destroyed because they had no love of the truth to be saved. (2 Thessalonians 2:8-13)
With all the wicked dead, Satan is chained by circumstance on the earth with no one to tempt.
The wicked will be resurrected and will be loosed to deceive the nations one last time. Satan and his followers will attack the city of God and will be thrown in the lake of fire the second death. (Revelation 20:4-15)
All sin and sinners will be destroyed (Malachi 4:1) and will exist no more. The great controversy has ended, the universe is safe forever.
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
