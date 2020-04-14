Former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly recently relieved Capt. Brett Crozier of command of the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt for allegedly communicating outside the chain of command his concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on his ship.
The captain did communicate through his chain of command his concerns.
Modly has never admitted that at some point in the chain of command, above Crozier, the communication could have been leaked. Modly then had the gall to visit the Roosevelt and required the crew to listen to his profanity-laced insults of Crozier. I’m so very proud of those men and women that booed and heckled Modly.
It is military protocol as well as good business practice to counsel subordinates or employees in private.
What Modly did was an insult to Crozier, the crew of the USS Roosevelt, the United States Navy and to America.
How Modly reached such a position as the acting secretary of the Navy is curious. I do wonder what connections he had. Modly has resigned, I suspect the president felt sorry for him and let him resign rather than fire him.
Terry Crissey
Elton
