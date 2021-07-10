July 4th, the 245th birthday of our republic, was a day given to fun and games by most citizens, while a small minority chose to be gathered in worship and give thanks to God for raising up this great nation and preserving it through past conflicts at the cost of tens of thousands of lives.
Our nation is on the fast track to experiencing judgment at the hands of Almighty God for solid reasons.
First, the present administration in D.C. is on public record as to its support of the killing of unborn children.
God views this as an abomination (Proverbs 6).
Second, three very destructive and deadly decisions were handed down by the U. S. Supreme Court that were a slap in the face of God. They cannot in any way be regarded as being in harmony with his will. These are the banning of Bible reading and prayer in the public-school systems, the alleged constitutional “right” of a pregnant female to have her unborn child murdered before birth, and same-sex couples can legally marry in every state.
Third, we have a massive pandemic going regarding sexual immorality.
God has clearly drawn the boundaries on human sexuality. Sexual intimacy is to only be experienced, shared and enjoyed between a man and a woman whom God has joined together in the covenant of marriage.
There is no evidence that the nation wants to fully repent of its sins and turn back to God.
Clayton D. Harriger
Belsano
