James Edwards’ comments in the Readers’ Forum (Dec. 9, “Start addressing nation’s real problems”) were well written and spot on. We are weary of hearing about the Ukraine phone call.
And, yes, most Americans are turned off by the current state of American politics and politicians – and most of all Nancy Pelosi.
We recently returned from an amazing trip to Ukraine, recognized as the breadbasket of Europe due to its rich soils. The residents of Ukraine and its neighboring countries, Romania and Moldova, struggle every day to survive, while their leaders drive Bentley SUVs (a sight we witnessed first-hand) and pad their overseas bank accounts. Yet the American taxpayer is shelling out millions to these countries – for what?
I guess the answer is SUVs and loaded bank accounts.
Edwards is correct – if this is political leadership at the highest level, America is in serious trouble. Our highest level of leadership should be working toward reducing the cost of medical care, controlling illegal immigration and its welfare burden, and directing American tax dollars toward repairing and improving American roads and bridges. Without a solid infrastructure, American job growth is imperiled.
The American public can see through this smoke screen of nonsense of Russian collusion and Ukraine phone calls conjured up by Pelosi and her cohorts.
Our leaders need to acknowledge the serious issues America faces and begin to work for us. After all, that is supposed to be the job for which they were elected.
David Petersen
Johnstown
