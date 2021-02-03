If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we must live through all times or die by suicide. A nation divided can not stand. 

Soon after, our nation was in a civil war, I hope to God, we are not at this point now.

The nation needs an attitude adjustment and it must come from the top of our government.

I pray to God that we heed to the warning signs.

Robert Rocha

Seward

