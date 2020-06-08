If you were a single mom living out of your car, you would be unable to access even the public library’s computer system to determine whether Nancy Pelosi’s ivory-colored Armani pantsuit, which she claims was a gift from her husband, represents a conflict of interest.
When summer comes and you can’t afford to buy your little girl (a budding Justice Kagan) a cold drink at Dairy Queen, you will consider the $1,200 check you received in April to represent (not a bailout, but) only your share of the hush money.
J.E. Bernecky
Westover
