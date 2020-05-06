This is in response to Richard Chapman’s Readers’ Forum letter April 28, “Defeating the pestilence.”
Sir, I highly recommend you enroll in an online course in what we used to call civics. You will learn the difference between what the federal government can do and something called states’ rights.
I imagine you were delighted to see your letter in the paper touting, “We are all in this together” (your quote), but crushed at the day’s headline, “Cambria seeks to ‘stand alone.’ ” And this was a bipartisan request.
Elected officials from both parties trying to use common sense to help take care of the people who put them in office. I hope you have recovered from that shocking piece of news.
Another thing. The Virginia Second Amendment rally was back on Jan. 21.
This is well before the general public was concerned with COVID-19.
CNN reported it was entirely peaceful and only one woman was arrested – for wearing a mask in public. How ironic.
One last thing. You will be constantly frustrated seeking intelligent dialogue from your political opponents if you keep calling them zombies.
Just a few points for you to ponder.
Donald J. Hanak
Stonycreek Township
