As a fact visible even to us goobers, it’s apparent from Leonard Pitts’ article that name-calling restrictions have been lifted.
There are some names I’d like to call him (heavens, never that one; maybe something more anatomical), but I’ll try to address his argument instead.
Pitts’ point, buried in the vitriol, seemed to be that he, as a citizen, is entitled to stay safely sequestered until the most pessimistic experts extant say it’s safe to crawl out of his burrow. He expects everyone else to do the same.
His fellow citizens, with a different point of view, have been exercising their rights with their feet, as seen in organized protests. Many models advanced by the experts, especially the Imperial College of London, have been proven to be extreme in their projections.
With far less restrictive regulation, Sweden and Taiwan have experienced rates of infection similar to our own under lockdown. Also, not all states and areas have encountered the same effects of the virus.
Perhaps, then, a wish to lessen restrictions isn’t the work of idiots, but we’re unlikely to arrive at a consensus in a storm of name-calling.
Pitts can stay under pretty much forever if he likes, especially if he pulls his internet tail in behind him. He’s not adding anything to a reasoned discussion.
David Folan
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.