RIGHTNOUR[mdash] Mary Kay, Cresson, died May 11, 2020 at home with her loving husband by her side. Born May 1, 1929, Johnstown, daughter of the late Earl and Marguerite (Bender) Bachtell. Preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Janice Bachtell. Survived by her husband, J. Robert Rightnour, with…