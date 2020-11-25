When will the bias end? On Nov. 16, the front-page headline read, “D.C. protests result in nearly 2 dozen arrests.”
The first sentence read, “Demonstrations over President Donald Trump’s loss at the polls have resulted in charges against nearly two dozen people in
Washington, including a person accused of setting off commercial fireworks and four people accused in an assault that left the victim unconscious on the street.”
This immediately made no sense given the past behavior at any Trump rally. It is only afterward when looking at the same situation from a less-biased source than AP (and The T-D apparently), that the true story is known. It was those people who were the perpetrators.
This, of course, follows their standard method of “peaceful protests.” This paper is perpetrating a lie at best. At worst, it continues to push a false agenda.
Shawn Kaufman
Johnstown
