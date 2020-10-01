It’s Moxham proud again. And here’s why Park Avenue United Methodist Church food pantry that started in 1977 after the flood, was sponsored and manned for 40-plus years. The food pantry will now be housed in Goodwill on Central Avenue.
I haven’t heard when it will open, hopefully in October, but I know the word will spread once Goodwill knows. Thank you, Park Avenue food pantry people, for all your years of service. And thank you, Goodwill for facilitating the new location and keeping the food pantry going in Moxham.
It’s sad that Park Avenue church had to close its doors in July after more than 100 years of being a Christian congregation in Moxham. The food pantry on average served 40 families every other Wednesday with boxes of food from St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Pittsburgh Food Bank.
Many churches, individuals and other organizations contributed food and money to keep the doors open and provide as much food as was needed for neighborhood folks. You know what makes people want to do good things like that? It’s God in them – that’s where compassion comes from.
But don’t stop giving. Please don’t stop your generosity. Goodwill will need it as the Moxham food pantry will continue to keep its doors open. See, now this is community. Thanks to the community for being there for one another.
Rev. Natalie Marionneaux
Community Minister of Hope-Filled Relationships
Deacon of Grove Avenue United Methodist Church
